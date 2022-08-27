Workshop against marine plastic waste in Vietnam

A workshop for promoting public awareness of marine plastic waste and actions against single-use plastic products was held in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam on 26 August 2022.

According to Nguyen Van Duong, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh Farmers’ Union, he said that since 2020, the project “Ending Plastic Pollution Innovation Challenge (EPPIC)” has been implemented in the areas bordering Ha Long Bay.

The project is funded by the UN Development Program (UNDP) in Vietnam, the Norwegian Embassy, and the Global Environment Facility.

At the workshop, participants shared perspectives on marine environmental protection and different ways to decrease single-use plastic products used. Plus, the UNDP debuted a mobile app, “Trash Hunt” for reporting and monitoring all indiscriminate dumping sites in Vietnam.

Besides Vietnam, the EPPIC project has been carried out in other ASEAN countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, Duong added.

