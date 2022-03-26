FBC Singapore announces newly elected Board members 

In a recent update, The Finnish Business Council Singapore announced the new Board which was elected for the next term at FBC’s Annual General Meeting 2022 on March 16th at HUONE.

The new Board for the term March 2022 – March 2023 are:

Chairman Pasi Haatainen (Dynamic Business Consulting)

Deputy chairman Sebastian Nummelin (Probi)

Treasurer Saku Aspelin (Individual member)

Secretary Erica de Wit (KONE)

Member Kari Punnonen (Wärtsilä)

Member Alpesh Shah (Neste)

Member Guillaume Mascot (Nokia)

Member Ian Wu (HUONE)

Member Laura Saanakorpi (Nordic Glow)

Besides welcoming the new Board, FBC also notes that during the Annual General Meeting 2022, the council had the pleasure to have a guest speaker Mr. Pekka Laitinen, Region Head at Business Finland, to talk about Business Finland’s operations and initiatives before the official Annual Meeting.