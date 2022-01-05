Join the Finnish Business Singapore speed networking exhibition

The Finnish Business Council together with the Embassy of Finland in Singapore invites you to join the Finnish Business Singapore Exhibition at Huone on 24 January.

More about the event, FBC Singapore writes:

How well do we all know our Finnish business community here in Singapore, and the business opportunities the companies offer in Singapore and Southeast Asia?

In collaboration with the Embassy of Finland in Singapore, FBC Singapore offers a complimentary slot for FBC Corporate members and partners at the full-day speed networking exhibition.

Additionally, we welcome you to join the exhibition as an attendee and you will have an opportunity to get to know FBC Corporate members and partners. The list of exhibitors will be updated gradually at the program information.

You have an opportunity to introduce your business and, of course, yourself, to the participants at our speed networking event.

The main goal is to expand everyone’s business network, find more business opportunities to leverage your business, find a partner and meet your peers for knowledge sharing.

Find more information and sign up here