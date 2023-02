The Finnish Business Council in Singapore is looking for board candidates for the term of March 2023 – March 2024.

All members of FBC, who have paid their membership in 2023, are eligible candidates. The new board will be elected at FBC’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

AGM is to be held on March 15, 2023.

Candidates interested in a seat on the board can let FBC know by contacting Minna Hyvari at: fbcsg@fbcsg.org

Source: https://www.finnhub.org.sg/