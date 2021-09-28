FBC Singapore invites members to Extraordinary General Meeting 2021

The Finnish Business Council Singapore invites its members to the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 on 27 October at HUONE Singapore.

More about the event:

Entitled participants:

For the FBC Members, who have completed the FBC membership fee 2021 by October 25, 2021. A corporate member’s official representative of Finnish Business Council Singapore is eligible to vote at the annual general meeting.

Please, inform FBC, if your company’s official representative has changed.

Participation fee:

No fee for the official representative of FBC corporate and individual members, who have completed the membership fee 2021 payment. $30 for other participants of corporate members.

Find more information and sign up here