Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden visit Son La to develop cooperation

A delegation of ambassadors from Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden in Vietnam was received by Deputy Secretary of the Son La provincial Party Hoang Quoc Khanh during a formal visit to the northern province of Son La 17 February 2020. Other prominent leaders of the province were also present, reports the Vietnamese news site Nhân Dân.

The Nordic delegation wished to learn about the local development of the Son La province, particularly in the areas of tourism, education, green agricultural development, clean energy and waste treatment. The ambassadors of Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden hope to develop cooperation plans focusing on sustainability in the future, according to Nhân Dân.

Deputy Secretary Khanh of Son La informed the Nordic countries of the progress of the local socio-economy as well as the Son La province’s potentials and strengths in agriculture, tourism and energy devolvement – and could report the province’s profitable revenue of agricultural products of $142 million in 2019.

According to Nhân Dân, Khanh thanked the Nordic countries for providing many plans and initiatives that support the province of Son La, including programmes in waste treatment, television technology, ODA capital among other. The Deputy Secretary of Son La also expressed his wishes to continue the good relations between the Nordic countries and the northern province in Vietnam.

