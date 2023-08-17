Finnair adds more flights to Thailand

This upcoming winter, more flights between Helsinki and Bangkok will be available.

As a response to an increase in the demand for travels to Thailand, Finnair will be adding more connections between the two destinations from 29 October.

Looking forward, each capital will have two departures a day. For Helsinki, the departures will happen at 1:50pm as well as 4:30pm, arriving in Thailand at 6:20am or 09:05am.

Regarding Bangkok, one can expect departures at 8am and 10.40 am per day, with arrivals in the Scandinavian capital at 3:30pm and 6:10pm in the afternoon.

Additionally, Finnair will serve other 16 long-haul destinations this winter – including popular cities such as Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo.

Source: Travel Daily Media