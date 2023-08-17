Laos arrests two Chinese men for committing human trafficking

Lao authorities arrested two Chinese men in Xayaburi province for committing human trafficking by creating a sexual content TikTok application featuring eight underage girls.

Both men admitted to police that they had used social media to recruit the girls who would perform on camera at their rented guesthouse.

According to the RFA Lao, the men allegedly earned around 100 million kip (US$5,200) per month by running advertisements on their TikTok channel, depending on how many paying viewers it attracted.

“We’re not sure what kind of sentence authorities are pursuing, as the handling of the case is up to the police,” an official with the public safety sector in Xayaburi province said.

“We know they were detained by police, but we don’t know where,” he added.

Currently, the further investigation is underway.

Source: https://www.rfa.org/english/news/laos/tiktok-08152023151007.html