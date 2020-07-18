Finnair operating again from Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea for Asian destinations

Finnair announced on 9 July 2020, that they are operating commercial flights after the Finnish Government lessen restrictions and decided to re open borders.

Finair has start operating to various domestic destinations and around the EU countries from 13 July 2020. According to the government announcement: work relate travel for Asian countries namely China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are listed on allowance to return to Finland. To travel from the eastern side of the world with Finnair, operations has resumed at Hong Kong, Soul and Narita Airports.

For more information please read here.

For safety guidance, please read here.