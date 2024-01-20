Finland / General news

Finnair warns of flight cancellations due to upcoming strike

Finnair issued a warning on Friday, January 19, anticipating disruptions to its operations due to a planned strike by multiple Finnish trade unions. The strike is planned to take place on February 1-2. The airline foresees flight cancellations as a consequence of the labor action.

In recent months, Finnish unions have been actively protesting against the policies of the right-wing government.

“The Government is intending to diminish employee security, weaken the applicability of collective agreements, and limit employees’ right to strike,” said Hakon Ekstrom, president of the JHL union.

Finnair has acknowledged the challenge ahead. The airline has approximately 60,000 customers booked on the affected days. The airline plans to initiate cancellations once the impact of the strike becomes clear.

