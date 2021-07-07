FinnCham Hong Kong invites you to InvestHK x SME ReachOut events 

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong invites you to an SME Funding Schemes Information Session and a 1-to-1 Consultation Clinic on 15 July.

More about the events:

To support SMEs to attain prosperity and success, the Hong Kong SAR government has launched a series of funding schemes including Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales (BUD Fund), Export Marketing Fund (EMF), and Technology Voucher Programme (TVP) to facilitate the development of SMEs in Hong Kong and help them enhance competitiveness.

Please join InvestHK x SME ReachOut on Zoom to learn more about how the enhanced schemes will help your business. Experts from SME ReachOut of HKPC will bring you through the details of the enhancements and the application process of the schemes. Please don’t miss out the 1-to-1 in-person consultation opportunity afterward. In the 25-min consultation clinic, you can consult the experts on the challenges you faced during the application. Seats are limited. First come, first served!

SME Funding Schemes Information Session

Date: Thursday, 15 July 2021

Time: 2:00pm – 2:20pm (Hong Kong Time)

Language: English

Format: Zoom webinar

Cost: Free 1-to-1

Register here

Consultation Clinic

Date: Thursday, 15 July 2021

Time: 3:00pm – 6:00pm (Hong Kong Time)

Language: English/Cantonese

Format: In-person

Venue: InvestHK office, 24/F, Fairmont House, 8 Cotton Tree Drive, Central

Cost: Free

Register here