The Finnish Consul General in Hong Kong and Macao awarded The Ambassador Award 2020

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong announced that The Consul General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao has recieved The Ambassador Award 2020. The Statement Said:

“The warmest congratulations to FinnCham member of board of directors and the Consul General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao Ms. Johanna Karanko for receiving the Business Ambassador Award!”

The Ambassador Award 2020 was awarded to Ms. Karanko on the following reason:

“Consul General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao Johanna Karanko received widespread praise for her corporate friendliness and commercial thinking. Ms. Karanko has convincing evidence of how the right attitude and world-class expertise have helped accelerate companies’ export efforts at an important business center in Asia. She is able to be in direct and uncomplicated contact with various companies, which has made the cooperation smooth.”

Please read the full story here