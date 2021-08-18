FinnCham invites to Hydrogen economy in China – Survey report launching webinar

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong welcomes you to the launching webinar of the “Hydrogen Economy in China” survey report done during the summer of 2021.

Business Finland closely follows the developments of the Chinese energy market. Join the webinar on 19 August to learn the results of the “Hydrogen Economy in China” survey.

More about the webinar:

The Finnish government is heavily emphasizing actions related to climate change, sustainability, and circular economy in their current program. Part of this focus is the hydrogen economy on which a Finnish road map has been done in the winter of 2020.

Business Finland closely follows the developments of the Chinese energy market, since there is intensive cooperation between China and Finland on energy-related topics. This cooperation is backed by a relevant MoU already since 2017, initiated by President Xi Jing Ping and President Sauli Niinistö.

The main aim of the survey is to describe business and policy developments foreseen to take place during the current 14th 5-year plan. This will comprise include amongst other things the following aspects:

What kind of expertise will China prioritize in Hydrogen?

What kind of expertise does China have/aim to have/need to have in the hydrogen sector?

What is the role of hydrogen in the new 14th 5-year plan or other national plans?

What investments are done/known/foreseen in the Hydrogen sector in China?

Who are the main players, actors, stakeholders, and decision-makers in the hydrogen sector?

Which are the most important areas in China for the hydrogen sector (provinces, cities, other)?

To whom and in which countries do China plan to cooperate in the hydrogen sector?

