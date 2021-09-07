FinnCham invites to webinar on the topics of hospitality in Hong Kong after covid-19 

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong in cooperation with the Finland-Hong Kong Business Association invites you to their upcoming webinar on the topic of the hospitality industry in Hong Kong after COVID-19 on 10 September.

More about the event:

We shall hear from two distinguished chefs, Mr. Jaakko Sorsa, the most famous Finnish chef in Hong Kong, and Mr. Sami Verho, an entrepreneur with more than ten years of experience operating in Hong Kong. Additionally, we will hear from Mr. Boris Cheung, sales and marketing expert representing a wide range of Finnish brands, such as Bonne and Goodio, in Hong Kong through his company Great (HK) Investment.

The interactive discussion will be moderated by Ms. Tiina Mikkonen, board member of the Finland-Hong Kong Business Association.

