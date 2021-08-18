Chinese automaker BYD delivers first EVs to customers in Norway

The Chinese automaker BYD (“Build Your Dreams”) has together with its local distributor RSA, delivered the first shipment of BYD Tang 7-seat SUVs to customers in Norway, Insideevs writes.

The Chinese company headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, plans to expand its electric vehicle business into Europe starting in Norway with a total delivery of 1500 Tang SUVs by the end of 2021 while adding the all-electric BYD Han at a later point.

In China, BYD has sold around one million electric vehicles and the company separates itself from the rest by being one of the most vertically integrated companies with in-house production of batteries (LFP chemistry) and powertrain systems (drive motors and power electronics).

About BYD’s first consignment of passenger cars for Norway, Pere Brugal, BYD Europe Passenger Car Director, said: “Officially welcoming the BYD Tang SUV into the Norwegian market and delivering the first units to customers marks an important step in European sales strategy. Our aim for this market is to always exceed customer expectations, to demonstrate that the BYD Auto brand is ‘customer connected’ and to expand into more customer segments”.