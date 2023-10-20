Finnish concrete supplier Peikko opens factory in Malaysia

Finnish concrete and composite structures supplier Peikko opened a new factory in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on 18 October 2023.

In a press release, Peikko stated it was honored to have Mr. Sami Leino, Ambassador of Finland to Malaysia and Brunei, and Mr. Pekka Laitinen, Head of Business Finland APAC, perform the official opening of the factory.

More than 80 other important stakeholders, representing customers, suppliers, partners, and authorities also attended the opening ceremonies.

The new facility is positioned to cater to Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and other Southeast Asian markets, whose demand of the construction industry is expected to increase, Topi Paananen, CEO of Peikko Group Corporation said.

“Opening of a new production facility is a logical step forward. Peikko has already had a Sales & Technical Support team in Singapore already for some years. This strategically important location of Johor Bahru is an excellent choice for Peikko when increasing our operations in Malaysia and the broader Asia-Pacific region in the coming years.”

Better opportunities

The new facilities consist of around 3,000 square meters of space and are equipped with cutting-edge machinery and production lines.

Vice President for Asia Pacific, Michal Horak, said Peikko Malaysia ‘will now provide its clients precise and professional services, even faster delivery times, and improved accessibility to our cutting-edge solutions.’

Furthermore, Peikko Malaysia aims to create new employment opportunities in the region. It will partner with local suppliers, contractors, and consultants to support the development of the construction sector in the area.