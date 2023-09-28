Finnish designer wins top design prize in Shanghai

Finnish Yrjö Sotamaa has been granted the Frontier Design Prize at the annual World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) in Shanghai. The Finn is the former president of the Helsinki School of Art and Design and has previously taught in Shanghai.

Shanghai Vice Mayor, Chen Jie, presented the “Outstanding Contribution Award” to Sotamaa during the opening ceremony of the WDCC on Tuesday, September 26. He was awarded the prize for his contributions to the field of design.

“I believe this precious award not only recognizes my personal work but also acknowledges the design and creative community I belong to,” Sotamaa said.

During his four years in Shanghai, he received both the Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award and the Chinese government’s Friendship Award. Both was awarded to him for his extensive design research and educational experience.

The prize, organized by the Design Innovation Institute of Shanghai, is an international non-profit design award. It celebrates visionary and pioneering design from around the world.

Source: shine.cn