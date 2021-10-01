Finnish drama “Any Day Now” won Titan Awards at the 11th Beijing International Film Festival

The Finnish drama film “Any Day Now” won the Tiantan Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Score at the 11th Beijing International Film Festival.

The Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) was founded in 2011 and is supported and sponsored by China Film Administration, China Media Group, and Beijing Government

The Tiantan Award is the official competition section of the BJIFF. It aims to discover and present recent outstanding films from across the globe, and encourage diversity in cinema. Tiantan Award each year comprises a total of 15 shortlisted films and includes 10 award categories.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Beijing, Mr. Timo Sysiö, Press and Cultural Counsellor, received the awards on behalf of the Actor Shahab Hosseini and Composer-Producers Tuomas Nikkinen and Linda Arnkil.