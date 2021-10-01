SweCham launches its first 100% digital directory of Swedish companies in Thailand

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce has launched its portal to Swedish Businesses in Thailand – SweCham’s Member Directory 2021.

The 100 percent digital directory of Swedish companies in Thailand is clickable, downloadable, and shareable and you can access valuable business contacts and information anytime and anywhere.

SweCham writes that their new features include: Easy to search table of contents that lead to each company and section with just one click. Hyperlinked company information, website and contacts, and share and download functions.

In addition to the company information, the SweCham Member Directory also contains a message from the following people: The Ambassador of Sweden to Thailand, H.E. Mr. Jon Åström Gröndahl, Trade Commissioner of Sweden to Thailand, Mr. Carl Lindwall, President of the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Peter Björk together with a feature on ‘Global Foreign Direct Investments during Covid-19 and into the future’ by Business Sweden, and a Year in Review with an overview of all SweCham activities including networking events, seminars and conferences as well as social gatherings in the past year.

According to the Chamber, the Thai version will be launched soon.

Explore Swedish companies and find the right business partners here