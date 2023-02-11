Enjoy Nongprue walking street fair and festival in Chonburi

Nongprue town in Pattaya city, Chonburi of Thailand is currently hosting a walking street fair and festival, “Chom Chim Shop Chill,” starting from yesterday, 10 February 2023 until tonight, 11 February 2023.

There will be about 200 food and drink booths to serve all customers. Plus, the event will have different performances and concerts, reported The Pattaya News.

“Chom Chim Shop Chill” is ready to welcome you from 5 PM onward.

If you are a Scandinavian living or traveling in Pattaya, this surely is another event you should not miss.

The festival will provide you an opportunity to experience the street food and drink culture that is much well-known in Thailand as well as explore lifestyle and the vibe of the city itself.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/02/11/nongprue-currently-holding-walking-street-fair-and-festival-by-mapprachan-lake/