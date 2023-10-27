Finnish famous indoor activity park has come to the Philippines

The world’s friendliest indoor activity park ‘Superpark’ has come to the Philippines.

Originated from Finland, the park was invented by Taneli Sutinen whose daughter would encourage her dad to come and play with her when they went to a small indoor playground. Therefore, the park targets all ages and fitness levels, ensuring families can play together despite age differences whilst providing active play and social interaction – both rather typical Finnish values.

“With Finnish roots influencing its approach, SuperPark values delivering joy through active play, fostering social interaction, prioritizing inclusivity, blending digital with physical movement, investment in research, embracing the Finnish heritage, and believing in the power of joyful play,” Manila Bulletin elaborates.

Not a Southeast Asian debut

The SuperPark is located at the 4th level of Eastwood City, Libis, Quezonc City, and is not the first Southeast Asian country to branch the Finnish concept, since its inception in Finland in 2012. SuperPark can also be found in Singapore, Malaysia and China.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of SuperPark Philippines and share the joy and adventure that SuperPark is known for worldwide,” CEO of SuperPark, Juha Tanskanen, said, expressing excitement about the opening.

“Megaworld Lifestyle Malls has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life, representing our commitment to creating a world where everyone can experience the joy of movement and play.”

Source: Manila Bulletin