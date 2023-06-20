Thai chef book wins “Best Bread Book in the World” award of Gourmand 2023 World Cookbook

The book series “Nature of Sourdough” by Thai Chef Sakullak Laisuwannchat of Lynn Loaf was awarded the “Best Bread Book in the World” by Gourmand’s 2023 World Cookbook.

The Food Culture Awards Event of 2023 was organized at Sweden’s Umeå Food Symposium VisitUmeå.

“The definitive book on sourdough in Thai, but not only: it is an extremely well structured, well documented and sublimely laid out masterpiece. Congratulations for the huge research and the very own style of Sakullak Laisuwannchat,” stated on the winning certificate.

With over 100.000 screened books and publications from some 230 countries and regions, the Gourmand Awards brings an overview about food and drink information published all around the world this year.

The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau. Every year, they honor the best food and wine books, printed or digital, as well as food television.

For anyone who would like to explore the “Nature of Sourdough” book series or own one, you can purchase the book via Line Shop.

