“Lunar New Year Limited Collection” by Finnish brand Marimekko

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Finnish lifestyle brand, Marimekko, has launched the “Lunar New Year Limited Collection” in the occasion of the Chinese New Year 2023, featuring especially the design of rabbit prints which is the zodiac symbol of the year.

The designs on each item were selected from the popular and classic prints from Marimekko’s Archive in 1981. The color palette of this collection is mainly red, pink, and white, which reflect ‘Confidence,’ ‘Creativity,’ ‘Courage,’ and ‘Faith.’

“Lunar New Year Limited Collection” have been produced into various items including T-Shirts, sweaters, scarves, socks, and drinking bottles, etc.

Check out the collection now via its official website.

