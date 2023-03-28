Finnish Marimekko’s net sales increased 9% in FY22

Helsinki-based fashion and textile company, Marimekko, has reported a 9% increase in net sales for financial year 2022 (FY22), reaching €166.51 million.

The company’s sales were boosted by growing international sales and a rise in retail sales in Finland.

Still, sales were weakened by a decrease in Finnish wholesale sales. This was due to lower promotional deliveries than in the previous year.

Omnichannel retail sales, including both retail and online sales, grew by 19% in FY22. Wholesale sales were on the previous year’s level, and licensing income increased by 19%.

Marimekko’s net sales in Finland were €98.23 million in FY22. Their retail sales increased by 21%, while their wholesale sales decreased in Finland by 13%.

Marimekko’s second-biggest market, the Asia-Pacific region, net sales increased by 17% in FY22 and were €30.30 million.

Wholesale sales in the region grew by 10%, and retail sales increased by 57%.

“In 2022, we took bold and productive steps in executing our growth strategy in order to bring joy and empower even more people around the world with our prints and colors. After a record year of 2021, we grew our net sales further by 9%, even though the market situation became more challenging towards the end of the year,” Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, president and CEO said.

Even though the company experienced an increase in sales in FY22, the concern still managed to decrease its greenhouse gas emissions of textile materials per kg by 7% compared to 2019.

Source: fibre2fashion.com