Check out H&M Men Spring 2023 Lookbook

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Photo looks by H&M.

Sweden’s H&M recently launched its “H&M Men’s Spring 2023 Lookbook” which features sixteen handpicked looks using the brand’s latest pieces and designs.

According to a press release, this spring collection represents many fashion styles from different eras including 1970s nostalgia, minimalism from 2020, as well as looks from 1990s and Y2K.

Mainly, all looks were designed to make wearers feel “very relaxed and comfortable,” says Ross Lydon, H&M Man’s Head of Design.

Source: https://about.hm.com/news/general-news-2023/h-m-man-s-spring-2023-lookbook-is-here.html

