Nokia’s restructure plans in Finland puts 208 jobs at risk

Nokia has initiated change negotiations in Finland, which are estimated to lead to a reduction of up to 208 jobs. The plans concern all Nokia sites in Finland.

The negotiations are a part of the Finnish telecom company’s plans to reform the cost structure and reorganize its operations in Finland. A program the company announced in 2021.

Tommi Uitto, head of Nokia’s Mobile Networks business group and country manager for Finland said in a press release, that the company has noticed signs of a change in the purchasing behavior of its customers due to the economic situation.

“We must react to this change as part of the program we started already in 2021. Our goal is to ensure sustainable and profitable growth in the long term. These decisions are never easy and we do our best to support our employees in this situation,” said Tommi Uitto.

Source: evertiq.com