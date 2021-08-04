Swedish telecom giant Ericsson has won a small 3 percent share in a joint 5G radio access network (RAN) tender between Chinese operators China Telecom and China Unicom, media FierceWireless reports.

According to the article, Finland’s Nokia was expected to gain market share from Ericsson in China after Swedish authorities banned Chinese network companies Huawei and ZTE from using the Swedish 5g network but a tender document published by China Telecom and China Unicom shows that Nokia is not gaining market share.

Under agreements previously announced in July, Ericsson only received a 2 percent share from China Mobile, down from 11 percent a year earlier. At that time, Nokia gained a 4 percent share.

FierceWireless reports on a statement provided to the media in which Nokia said “We are aware of the results of the China Telecom and China Unicom joint 5G project tender. We respect the customers’ decision and remain committed to continuing to support China Telecom and China Unicom’s business in the future. We will continue to invest in our products and are ready to help our Chinese customers realize their 5G ambitions.”

