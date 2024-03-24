Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce introduces AI education platform

The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce introduced an educational AI-driven platform on 22 March 2024 in Pattaya to Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and key officials. The presentation was led by the Director and Chairwoman of the Educational Committe Outi Soujanen of the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce. She outlined the potential of advanced technology to revolutionize the educational landscape in Pattaya.

The goal of the AI engine is to create an immersive learning environment, create so-called “smart content” and customize learning plans to the individual students. The platform should be able to bridge language barrier and therefore making education accessible and effective for different learners. The platform specifically focuses on education in STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The Mayor of Pattaya Poramet Ngampichet expressed enthusiasm about the platform and emphasized its potential to elevate the quality of education. Furthermore, he mentioned the importance of the platform being proposed to government department heads for further consideration.

Source: Pattaya Mail