Finnish liqueur wins Double Gold at Singapore World Spirits

The recently launched Arctic Blue Laku wins the prestigious Double Gold Medal in its first competition at the esteemed Singapore World Spirits Competition (SWSC) 2023.

SWSC belongs to the Tasting Alliance, widely recognized for hosting the most influential spirits competitions in the world.

Arctic Blue Laku is the latest addition to Finnish Arctic Blue Beverage product portfolio. It was introduced to the market in April 2023. The premium liquorice liqueur is developed by two award-winning craft producers from Finland.

The product has had a successful start on the Finnish market.

“We have experienced great success on the Finnish market with Arctic Blue Laku, receiving highly positive feedback. Winning a double gold medal serves as an important marketing asset. This will boost Arctic Blue Laku’s visibility on the international market, especially in Asia which is one of our most important focus areas. The assumption that only Nordic people take a liking to liquorice taste can now be disproven. I am genuinely delighted to witness the fruitful outcome of our innovative approach,” says Valtteri Eroma, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages.

Source: Arctic Blue Beverages