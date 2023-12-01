Finnish Arctic Blue Beverages awarded Craft Gin Brand of the Year

Finnish Arctic Blue Beverages has been named Craft Gin Brand of the Year in the 2023 by LUXlife magazine.

“Our products have won multiple international awards, which is something we are very proud of. However, this is the first time we participated in a competition with our brand. We are thrilled to see Arctic Blue standing tall among the winners,” said Valtteri Eroma, CEO and Head of Brand, about the award.

Crafted from pure Nordic ingredients, the multi-award-winning Arctic Blue Gin is renowned for its distinctive taste from wild Finnish blueberries.

“It’s always a pleasure to show appreciation for those who enrich their industries with their hard work, dedication and pure passion,” LUXlife Awards Coordinator Jack Ford added.

Source: Arctic Blue Beverages