Finland tourism needs more time to recover

Finland’s tourism sector would need more time to recover due to the significant loss of Russian visitors, therefore, the country is focusing on drawing more tourists from Western Europe and North America.

Kristiina Hietasaari, director of Visit Finland, the national tourism promotion organization said on Tuesday that Finland may not reach pre-pandemic levels of incoming tourism until possibly 2024-2025.

However, the current heatwave in Southern Europe has given a boost to Finland’s tourism industry, according to Xinhua.

“Bookings from Italy currently show a 40 percent increase. France and Spain are also performing well. Germany remains the primary source of tourism, but Germans interested in Finland also demonstrate an interest in many other countries,” Hietasaari said.

Source: https://english.news.cn/20230614/01cf7f3f018749a2941e331f8b306da4/c.html