Finnish Minister visits Thailand

The Minster for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Finland, Mr. Ville Tavio visited Thailand along with a Finnish business delegation. During their visit they met with Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in Thailand.

During the meeting both parts were interested in ways to enhance bilateral relations, especially in areas of trade, investment, and green innovation. The Thai minister was also interested in support to expedite the negotiation of Thailand-EU FTA and Thailand’s application for OECD membership.

The visit marks the 70 years anniversary of Thai-Finnish diplomatic relations, so there was also a public lecture arranged titled “Why Finland is the Happiest Country in the World”. Mr. Ville Tavio addressed the crowd of more than 150 participants.

The visit took place on 27 March 2024.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Thailand