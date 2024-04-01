Finnish researcher comments on Asia’s business model

The Finnish Senior researcher at the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies, Tuuli McCully, stated that regional economic and financial integration remains an important strategy in Asia while many other nations have taken another approach.

McCully also descriped Asia as “home for global growth leaders”, as one can see that a large scale of global economic growth originates in Asia.

However she does express anxiousness in the long run about the Chinese business strategy and the fastness in how it is developing.

In the end however she ends up stating the following if China’s strategy in general:

“It is worth noting, though, that decelerating growth is a normal phenomenon for any developing country that is becoming more advanced, as its economic structure goes through fundamental changes.”

Tuuli McCully made these observations at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

Source: Xinhua Net