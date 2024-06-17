Finnish PM has a plea for China

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, has called on Beijing to use its good relationship with Russia to help end the war in Ukraine.

“I strongly urge China, in its capacity to influence Putin, to end this war,” Alexander Stubb stated at a peace summit in Switzerland.

The peace conference gathered officials from more than 100 governments and international organizations. The primary focus was on Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula.

China was invited but had declined the invitation.

Officially China is maintaining a neutral stance on the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the media Kyiv Independent claims that the China and Russia continue to strengthen their ties. Especially after Putin visited the Chinese President Xi Jinping in May.

Source: The Kyiv Independent