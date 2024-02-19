Finland wants China to get involved in Ukraine war

The newly elected head of state in Finland, Alexander Stubb, wants China to play a more significant role in resolving the Ukraine war. He said so at the Munich Security Conference on 18 February 2024.

He believes that China could make a bigger change than other countries due to their relationship with Russia. This is a controversial statement when, according to the media Breaking Defense, especially Washington D.C., but also Europe is concerned about the growing global efforts of China.

It also seems out of step with the Chinese plans. China’s foreign minister Wang Yi says that the conditions are not right at the moment to discuss peace talks. He said this last Saturday to the media Bloomberg.

Source: breakingdefense.com