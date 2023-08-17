Denmark calls on China to ‘speak up’ to Russia

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said on Wednesday, August 16, that he plans to ask China to take a stronger position on Ukraine. He then added, that China should speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war.

“We need China to take a stronger position,” Rasmussen told Reuters in Shanghai at the beginning of his debated visit to China.

“Putin is not listening to European leaders, but he is clearly listening to China. So I want to argue that China should speak up,” he said.

Denmark is a strong supporter of Ukraine’s war effort. In June, the country increased its military aid to Ukraine to more than $3 billion over the next five years.

Source: Reuters