Finland / General news / Thailand

Finns travel less to Thailand

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Finnish people are vacationing longer, however the destinations have changed, according to human geography professor Janne Saarinen. Earlier destinations such as Thailand was very popular choice, but today countries like Greece and Spain.

The amount of tourists traveling from Finland to Thailand has fallen. One of the most likely explanations for this is that trips to Asia takes a longer amount of time than earlier. European planes can not fly in Russian or Ukrainian airspace and this makes the distance longer.

Tourism business Professor Juho Pesonen also commented that people in Finland are increasingly spending their holidays on the Finnish south coast, partly due to climate change concerns. In general she comments that travel plans among people in Finland appear to be more environmentally sustainable.

Source: yle news

Related posts:

Even though Emil Kidmose and Maja Delić both have experienced scary moments on their travels, they have decided against taking the bus from Chiang Mai to Pai.Emil and Maja change travel plans to avoid Death Curve

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup is a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *