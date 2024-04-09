Finns travel less to Thailand

The Finnish people are vacationing longer, however the destinations have changed, according to human geography professor Janne Saarinen. Earlier destinations such as Thailand was very popular choice, but today countries like Greece and Spain.

The amount of tourists traveling from Finland to Thailand has fallen. One of the most likely explanations for this is that trips to Asia takes a longer amount of time than earlier. European planes can not fly in Russian or Ukrainian airspace and this makes the distance longer.

Tourism business Professor Juho Pesonen also commented that people in Finland are increasingly spending their holidays on the Finnish south coast, partly due to climate change concerns. In general she comments that travel plans among people in Finland appear to be more environmentally sustainable.

Source: yle news