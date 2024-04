The Swedish film titled “sons” received the Best Film Prize in the World category at the 48’th Hong Kong International Film Festival.

The film is by the Swedish director Gustav Möller. The story follows an idealistic prison officer, played by the Danish actress Sidse Babett Knudsen, who is faced with ethical dilemmas when a man from her past gets transferred to the prison where she works.

Watch the Trailer here.

Source: Deadline