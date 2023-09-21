Danish variety store chain “Flying Tiger Copenhagen” to open in Philippines

The Danish variety store chain, “Flying Tiger Copenhagen” will open its first store in Manila, the Philippines in October 2023.

“The opening of our first Flying Tiger Copenhagen store in the Philippines marks the start of our exciting expansion in Southeast Asia. This is an important milestone for our brand and we are very pleased to have partnered up with SSI Group on this monumental market entry,” says Martin Jermiin, CEO of Flying Tiger Copenhagen..

The store offers different kinds of everyday-life products with the unique, Scandinavian designs.

Under the concept of ever-changing curated choices and surprising discoveries, the company also makes sure its products are “affordable and accessible to everyone.

Anyone who is thinking of redecorating their home and space this upcoming Autumn can look forward to the arrival of Flying Tiger Copenhagen.

Currently, the company has expanded its business to 892 stores in 33 markets, globally.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2023/9/16/flying-tiger-copenhagen-to-open-in-manila-in-october