Flying Tiger Copenhagen ready to serve Philippines customers

Shoppers in the Philippines who are looking for items for their home, friends, and family this coming season do not need to look any more because Flying Tiger Copenhagen is ready for you. After the Danish variety store chain announced its plan to open the first branch in the country earlier this year, it finally landed in Makati City.

The store recently updated its Christmas Collection featuring several knick-knack items such as “Santa Pens” “Slippers” Gingerbread Cups,” and many of the Christmas ornaments.

“We bring Scandinavian elements, affordability, and create a joyful experience for customers in our stores. Seeing people smile and share their finds captures the essence of what we aim to bring to our customers,” said Martin Jermiin, CEO of Flying Tiger Copenhagen in a press release.

Whether they are “things you need, things you dream of, thing you didn’t know existed,” check out Flying Tiger Copenhagen.