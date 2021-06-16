China demands NATO stop “exaggerating Chinese threat theory”

A spokesman for the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) Tuesday demanded that NATO stop amplifying China as a national security challenge, media Market Research Telecast reports.

“We demand from NATO rationality in evaluating China’s development and to stop exaggerating the Chinese threat theory. They should not use our legitimate interests and rights as excuses to manipulate and create artificial confrontations,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The official Chinese note responds to a statement released by NATO leaders following the NATO Summit held on Monday in Brussels, which focused on China’s growing military powers.

“China’s stated ambitions and assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules of international order and in areas relevant to the alliance’s security,” NATO leaders asserted.

In addition, the Chinese statement also responds to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s indications that “everyone has recognized that China is increasing its military capabilities and that it has continued with its coercive behavior.”

Furthermore, Jens Stoltenberg noted that Beijing is “rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal” and that it is “opaque” when it comes to being accountable for its military modernization.

According to the statement from Beijing, the statements are “slander” meant “to attack the peaceful development of China.” The statement continued by saying that “NATO continues to maintain a mentality typical of the Cold War” and that “we urge that organization to take the path of dialogue and cooperation and take steps that lead to international stability.”

“China’s defense policies are legitimate and transparent,” the statement said.