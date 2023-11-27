Denmark eases work permit rules for foreign affiliated companies

Denmark has implemented new regulations allowing employees from foreign companies affiliated with Danish businesses to work in Denmark without the need for a separate work permit.

The move, effective from November 17, 2023, aims to streamline cross-border operations, promoting efficiency and collaboration between Danish enterprises and their international counterparts.

Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, emphasizes the government’s commitment to support local businesses and enhancing global competitiveness.

The business community welcomes these changes as Denmark positions itself as an attractive destination for foreign talent, fostering innovation and economic growth.

Read more about the new regulations: Here!