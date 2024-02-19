Business in Asia / Finland / Healthcare / Indonesia / Malaysia / Myanmar / Sweden

Foreigners owe Malaysia large sum of money

A sum of RM100 million is owed to the Malaysian government for unpaid medical bills by foreigners. The foreigners owing the money are spread across 38 countries. In Southeast Asia major countries are India, Myanmar and Indonesia. Outside Southeast Asia the countries include both Finland and Sweden.

The Malaysian government explains the unpaid bills with varied reasons. Some are basically owed by people who just disappear after treatment, promising to pay later. Some patients are also unregistered refugees who are afraid of getting deported.

“Treatment was given to them based on principles of human rights and compassion, even if their status is dubious or they are undocumented immigrants. Despite their registration and deposit payment, they refused to settle the bills. Their excuses include lack of funds, promises to pay later, or simply disappearing,” said a source to the media New Strait Times.

The amount has been confirmed by health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

