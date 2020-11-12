Denmark continues to keep garment sector alive while contributing to Covid-19 prevention



Denmark has financed the production of 3.16 million disposable facemasks, 2.8 million reusable cloth face masks, 330,000 medical grade masks and 90,000 isolation gowns to keep Myanmar’s small and medium size enterprises alive and to save jobs.



The masks and gowns have been distributed for free to vulnerable communities and people in IDP camps in Rakhine State and to quarantines centres, hospitals and street vendors in Yangon and several other cities.

The recent distributions were made through local NGOs and CSOs, including Clean Yangon and Super Sunday.

