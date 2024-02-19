Norway begins green maritime export campaign in Singapore

Norway has announced a multi-year green maritime program primarily targeting Singapore, but also other Southeast Asian countries. The program is called The Singapore Green Maritime High Potential Opportunities (HPO) program.

The Singapore Green Maritime High Potential Opportunities (HPO) program is designed to assist Norwegian companies in securing contracts exceeding 500 million kroner in export opportunities within green maritime technologies in the region.

The HPO program is created by Innovation Norway and supported by Team Norway in Singapore.

The High Potential Opportunities (HPO) program provides Norwegian businesses with a comprehensive support package, covering everything from market advisory, strategic positioning at key events, project identification, looking for local partnerships to sourcing for funding and financing.

Participants will get the support to engage with local stakeholders, government bodies, and profiling at industry events, while also benefiting from marketing and networking opportunities facilitated by Innovation Norway and the broader Team Norway network.

The Norwegian Business Association Singapore, with its more than 120 member companies, warmly welcomes the HPO announcement and opens the doors to its business community in Singapore.

“This will enrich the business community to the benefit of us all,” says NBAS President, Leonard Stornes.

Source: www.nbas.org.sg