Embassy of Finland welcomes new Consular in Bangkok

The Finnish Embassy in Bangkok welcomes Maria Vehviläinen as the new Consular to the office.

She previously worked as a Roving Consular assisting for Embassies around the world at the MFA Finland and also had experiences at the Embassy of Finland in Washington D.C during her internship in 1994.

“Maria herself is new to Thailand and is very much looking forward to getting to know Bangkok and Thailand, Thai cuisine & culture as well as the Finnish community here” writes the embassy on the Facebook page.