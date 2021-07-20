General manager returns to Denmark after 12 years in Southeast Asia

After twelve years in Southeast Asia, Martin Hein has returned to Denmark where he has been appointed as country manager for the global brand Klarna, which with the appointment will increase its focus on the Danish market, media JydskeVestkysten writes.

Martin Hein has a master’s degree in science and business and most recently came from a position as general manager of Daniel Wellington in Southeast Asia. He has previously distinguished himself in the role of General Manager at Ecco in Singapore and Malaysia.

Klarna Bank AB, commonly referred to as Klarna, is a Swedish fintech company that provides online financial services such as payments for online storefronts and direct payments along with post-purchase payments.

With the appointment, the company has taken another step on its Danish growth journey, which currently includes a Copenhagen head office with Danish employees and customer service.

“I look forward to contributing to Klarna’s impressive growth. The Danish market is still fresh for Klarna but has great potential. We are therefore excited to finally be able to show the Danes why we are a revolutionary shopping and payment service,” Martin Hein says.