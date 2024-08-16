Globalskolen opens online Norwegian education

Globalskolen provides an online education service in Norwegian, social studies, and KRLE (Christianity, Religion, Life Philosophy, and Ethics) for international primary school students. This service is tailored for families who want to stay connected with Norway and its primary education system.

Classes are held digitally, with students required to spend at least 90 minutes per submission. Each semester includes 15 submissions, totaling 30 lessons per school year. The program is approved by the Norwegian Directorate for Education and is part of the supplementary education scheme. It is also available to students who speak Norwegian as a second language.

The application deadline for the fall semester of 2024 is August 31.

For more information click here