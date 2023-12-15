Online Norwegian primary education for kids abroad

Globalskolen is a Norwegian primary and lower secondary online education for children of primary school age living abroad. The offer also applies to students who have Norwegian as a second language.

The program is designed for families who want to ‘stay in touch with Norway.’ The teaching takes place online, and it’s required for students to spend a minimum of 90 minutes per assignment. Besides, the programme is approved by the Norwegian Directorate for Education and Training. Meaning it comes under the scheme for supplementary education.

The application deadline for the upcoming spring semester 2024 is 31 January.

To read more about the school offer, check out this link.

Source: Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi