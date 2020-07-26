Denmark signed MOU with Binh Thuan People’s Committee to develop the 3.5 GW offshore wind project

Ms. Aisma Vitina, a Danish Energy Agency’s expert, presented the long-term perspectives for sustainable energy transition in Vietnam at the Vietnam Energy Summit 2020.

One of the key recommendation is that Vietnam needs to consider a large-scale deployment of solar and wind energy. Offshore wind presents a major opportunity for Vietnam, but requires long-term and progressive deployment targets.

Later on the same day. the Copenhagen Infrastructure together with their partners Asiapetro and Novasia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Binh Thuan People’s Committee to develop the 3.5 GW La Gan offshore wind project off the coast of Binh Thuan province.

The signing took place with the witness of Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Economic Affairs – Politburo member H.E. Mr. Nguyen Van Binh, Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Trinh Dinh Dung, Minister for Industry and Trade H.E. Mr. Tran Tuan Anh and many high-ranking leaders.

The Vietnam Energy Summit 2020 with the theme “Orientation of Vietnam’s national energy development strategy to 2030, vision to 2045” was co-hosted by the Government of Vietnam and the Central Economic Commission.

Co-organizing agencies were the Central Propaganda and Training Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, European Union (EU), the Embassy of Finland, the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and Vietnam Energy Association.